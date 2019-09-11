Main Opposition Proposes Alternatives to Moon Administration's Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is pushing a package of measures as an alternative to the Moon Jae-in administration's income-led growth and anti-nuclear policies.In a policy report released Sunday, the LKP pledged to steer away from the Moon administration's state-led economy towards a free market economy led by the private sector to realize per capita income of 50-thousand dollars by 2030.The main opposition also vowed to realize annual household income of 100 million won and raise the proportion of South Korea's middle-class to 70 percent.Assessing that the local economy is facing crisis due to the president's anti-business policies, the LKP promised to abolish Moon's income-led growth initiative and nuclear-free policies, overhaul the regulatory system and introduce market-friendly real estate measures.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) criticized the LKP's plan, describing the proposed measures as failed policies recycled from the previous Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye administrations.