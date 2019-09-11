S. Korea, US to Hold Defense Cost Talks from Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will kick off negotiations in Seoul this week on defense cost-sharing for upkeep of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.The first round of high-level talks on Tuesday and Wednesday will be led by the Foreign Ministry's Chang Won-sam and the U.S. State Department's James DeHart.Defense and finance ministry officials will also take part on behalf of Seoul.The allies will discuss Seoul's share of the cost of keeping U.S. troops in South Korea, which include payroll, military construction and supplies.Under the current agreement set to expire on December 31, South Korea pays about one-point-04 trillion won, or some 870 million U.S. dollars, an eight-point-two percent increase from the previous agreement.U.S. President Donald Trump has pressured South Korea to further increase its defense cost contribution.