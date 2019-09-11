Ruling Party Calls for Utmost Quarantine Efforts against ASF

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) have emphasized thorough efforts by the quarantine authorities to prevent African swine fever(ASF) from further spreading across the country.Chairman Lee Hae-chan and other ranking members of the DP visited an ASF situation room set up in Yangpyeong County office in Gyeonggi Province on Monday to check on the fight against the highly infectious animal disease.Noting the report of an additional suspected case from another area in Gyeonggi earlier in the day and a long incubational period of ASF, Lee urged authorities to remain alert until the nation is clear of the swine fever.Lee also pointed to efficient early campaigns against foot-and-mouth disease that broke out early this year and called for similar levels of efforts against ASF.DP Floor Leader Lee In-young addressed the possibility that heavy rains brought by recent typhoon Tapah may have undone the effects of fumigation recently carried out at farm houses in Gyeonggi, and urged the quarantine authorities to make sure that they will be effectively disinfected.Representative Park Wan-joo, who heads the DP’s special committee created to respond to ASF, highlighted Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung’s promise that the provincial government will help fund another disinfection session for local farms.