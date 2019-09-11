Minister Promises to Help Dongdaemun Merchants Affected by Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

The Minister of SMEs and Startups Park Young-sun visited the Dongdaemun market in Seoul to check on restoration efforts following a recent fire at one of the edifices there.Meeting with the merchants affected by the fire at the Jeil Pyunghwa Market building on Monday, Park promised to review measures to help their recovery and swiftly take necessary action.The government may provide low-rate policy funds and extensions of the maturity of previous loans to the affected merchants.The fire broke out early on Sunday, causing property damage, while no casualties were reported.