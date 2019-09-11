Yonsei Univ. Class Suspended after Professor Called Japan's Sexual Slaves Prostitutes

Photo : YONHAP News

Yonsei University has suspended a sociology class after the class’ instructor caused a public uproar by calling the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery voluntary prostitutes.The Seoul-based private university issued an official statement on Monday, expressing regret for the controversial remarks made by Professor Lew Seok-choon.In addition to the suspension of the class, the university said it had launched an internal probe into the appropriateness of the way the class was managed and promised to sternly deal with the case.During the undergraduate class, called “Sociology of Development,” last Thursday, the 64-year-old professor denied that the Japanese government was a direct perpetrator of Japan’s wartime sexual crimes and likened the crimes to an institution of prostitution.