Abe Seeks to Affirm Alliance with Trump on N. Korea, Middle East

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York this week will be an opportunity to affirm their countries’ alliance on issues concerning North Korea and the Middle East.Abe gave reporters at Haneda Airport on Monday a preview of their summit talks before boarding a plane bound for New York ahead of the UN General Assembly.In regards to Tokyo’s ongoing trade negotiations with Washington, Abe said he will try to reach a win-win agreement based on related joint declarations they made last September.When asked about his upcoming meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN sessions, Abe said peace and stability of the Middle East is directly related with Japan’s interests and expressed hope for frank and earnest exchanges with the Iranian leader.