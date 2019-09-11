Ex-LKP Chief Welcomes Floor Leader's Denial of Son's Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The former chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has welcomed the party's current floor leader Na Kyung-won's denial of allegations regarding her son possessing dual nationality.In a social media post on Monday, former LKP leader Hong Joon-pyo said that he welcomes the floor leader's statement that clarified her son does not have two passports.He said that if Na had made a statement earlier, she could have been in a better position to launch an offensive against the ruling Democratic Party without being disturbed by such allegations.However, Hong noted that it was better late than never and urged the floor leader to aggressively push forward without hesitation.He added that Na needs to be cleared of the charges in order to fight the Moon Jae-in administration, even if that means a special prosecution probe into the matter is launched.Na had earlier proposed a special counsel probe into allegations surrounding the children of four officials including herself, President Moon Jae-in, current LKP leader Hwang Kyo-ahn and Justice Minister Cho Kuk.She had faced speculation that she had gone to the U.S. to give birth to her son, thereby allowing him to hold dual citizenship.