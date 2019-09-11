African Swine Fever Spreads to the South of the Han River

Photo : KBS

African swine fever(ASF) has spread to the south of the Han River after initial cases were confirmed from farms near the inter-Korean border last week.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs made the announcement Monday night after pigs tested positive at a farm in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, roughly 30 kilometers west of Seoul.The latest case marks the third time in South Korea the fatal animal disease has been confirmed.The first known contraction of the disease was reported last week in Paju, located some 14 kilometers away from the farm in Gimpo city. The second case was found the following day in nearby Yeoncheon county.Officials said over three-thousand pigs are being raised within a three-kilometer radius of the Gimpo farm. More than 50-thousand pigs are in a ten-kilometer radius of the latest confirmation.With the three farms in Gyeonggi Province being hit by ASF, concerns have risen that the disease could be spreading southward from the northern parts of the province.