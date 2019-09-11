Moon Opens Summit with Trump Voicing Hope for Third N. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday expressed hope that the United States and North Korea will hold a third summit.President Moon sat down for his ninth summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at a hotel in New York.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"I will be expecting the working-level negotiations between the United States and North Korea to prepare for the third — your third summit with Chairman Kim to resume — to be resumed soon. And when you have your third summit with Chairman Kim, maybe I hope that this will go down as a truly historic moment in world history."At the start of talks, Moon said that Washington and Pyongyang are expected to resume working-level nuclear talks soon and negotiations will likely lead to a third summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Trump said that people want the third summit to happen but he does not yet know how things will turn out. However, he once again touted his "good relationship" with Kim.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"So, we’ll see what happens. But we’d like to see if we can do something. And if we can, that would be great. And if we can’t, that’s fine. We’ll see what happens. But there’s been no nuclear testing for a long time. A long time."Trump also reiterated that Kim is not breaking an agreement with him despite Pyongyang's recent launches of short-range ballistic missiles and other projectiles.Calling South Korea the biggest customer of U.S. armaments, Trump said that he will discuss Seoul's purchase of military equipment during talks with President Moon.