Moon, UN Chief Discuss Korea Peace Process

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday met with the leader of the United Nations to discuss matters concerning the Korean Peninsula and other global issues.During talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, Moon expressed gratitude for the international body's support of Seoul's peace efforts as well as the UN's efforts to draw global attention on the matter.In particular, Moon recalled the UN's adoption of the Olympic Truce resolution in November 2017 and a North Korea trip by then UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman the following month.Moon said that those moves were the first step in making the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games a historic "Olympics of Peace."The president asked the UN to continue its role in the Korean Peninsula peace process, adding that South Korea is willing to increase its humanitarian aid for North Korea depending on possible progress in the North's denuclearization.The UN chief praised Moon's efforts and contributions to the peace process, and vowed to continue to closely cooperate with the South Korean government.