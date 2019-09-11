Moon Seeks Poland's Support for Peace Efforts on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday and sought support for Seoul's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.The two leaders held summit talks at UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the General Assembly session.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement that during the summit, Moon asked Poland to work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and Duda promised his nation's continued and strong support until the successful achievement of the peace process.It marked their first meeting since a summit held on the sidelines of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics early last year.Duda extended an invitation for Moon to visit Warsaw and Moon expressed gratitude for the invitation, saying he hopes to meet again next year at the latest.Poland is a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, a body established in 1953 to help uphold the Korean War Armistice Agreement. The country is also a current non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.