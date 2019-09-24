Moon, Trump Reaffirm Commitment to Avoid 'Use of Force' against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump held their ninth summit in New York on Monday, during which they reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to avoid the use of military force against North Korea.Following the summit, which lasted for about an hour, a senior official at Seoul's presidential office said that the two leaders reaffirmed their pledge to provide a bright future for North Korea in case the North denuclearizes.The official said that during the summit, Moon and Trump also discussed defense cost-sharing for the upkeep of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.Moon stressed the need for "reasonable" and "fair" sharing of defense costs while noting a steady increase in Seoul's defense budget, purchase of American weapons and its defense cost contribution under his administration.The president also outlined for Trump Seoul's arms procurement over the past ten years and its procurement plan for the next three years.Meanwhile, presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a briefing that the two leaders positively assessed North Korea's recent willingness to re-enter talks and reaffirmed that the spirit of the 2018 Singapore agreement between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un remains in effect.Moon and Trump also reaffirmed their commitment to transforming relations with North Korea to end decades-old hostility and establishing a lasting peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.In addition, the two leaders affirmed the ironclad South Korea-U.S. alliance and agreed to continue to enhance the bilateral alliance, including through economic cooperation.