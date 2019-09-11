Samsung's Galaxy Fold to Launch in US Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics' first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, will launch in the United States on Friday.Samsung said in a press release on Monday that the Galaxy Fold will be available to U.S. customers at AT&T, Best Buy and in Samsung Experience Store locations.The tech giant had initially planned to launch the device in the U.S in late April but held off after durability issues were discovered by early reviewers.The Galaxy Fold has a four-point-six-inch screen that becomes a seven-point-three-inch display when unfolded and is designed to enhance multitasking and entertainment experiences.