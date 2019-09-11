Moon Discusses Green Growth in Summit With Danish PM

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in discussed cooperation on green growth and the peace process on the Korean Peninsula in a summit with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday in New York.The two leaders agreed to coordinate on green growth and their strategic partnership to ensure South Korea's successful hosting of the second Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030(P4G) next year.P4G is a Danish-led initiative that supports projects to tackle climate change and achieve sustainable development goals. Moon announced in a reception ahead of the summit that South Korea will host next year's P4G summit.Frederiksen, meanwhile, highly evaluated Moon's leadership and efforts to realize peace on the Korean Peninsula, adding that her country will continue to support such efforts.Frederiksen, who took office in June, is the youngest prime minister in Danish history and just the second woman to take the post.It is Moon’s second summit with a Danish leader following last October's meeting with former Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen.