NIS: N. Korean Leader May Visit S. Korea in November

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) says there is a possibility that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will visit South Korea in November.The spy agency revealed its assessment on Tuesday during a briefing to the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee.According to lawmakers who attended the closed-door session, the NIS said Kim could attend a special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) scheduled for late November in Busan.The agency said the visit could materialize depending on how denuclearization negotiations proceed.The NIS also projected that working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang could resume in two to three weeks and that if an agreement is reached, a third summit between the two sides could take place within the year.Citing that Kim visited China before the first and second summits with the U.S., the agency added that Kim may visit China for the fifth time and hold a bilateral summit.It said that should Kim visit China, he is likely to head to Beijing or one of China’s three northeastern provinces.Indonesian President Joko Widodo earlier proposed inviting Kim to the South Korea-ASEAN special summit.In addition, the NIS said African swine fever is spreading in all regions of North Korea and has completely wiped out pigs in North Pyongan Province.