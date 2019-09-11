Fire at Geriatric Hospital Kills 2, Injures 36

Photo : YONHAP News

A fire at a geriatric hospital in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday left two people dead and 36 injured.According to provincial fire authorities, the blaze broke out at around nine a.m. at the hospital located on two floors of a five-story building in Gimpo city. The flames were extinguished after an hour.The fire killed two people, including a 90-year-old female patient, and injured 36 others. The injured are being treated at a nearby hospital and include six people who were seriously hurt.There were some 130 people being treated at the hospital when the fire broke out.Authorities said the fire is presumed to have started in the hospital’s boiler room, adding that firefighters will comb through the building to check for further casualties.