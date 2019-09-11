CNN: N. Korea Appears to be Readying Submarine Capable of Launching Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

CNN published a report Monday that says North Korea appears to be close to launching a submarine that is capable of firing missiles.Citing satellite imagery from the Middlebury Institute and Planet Labs, the report said Pyongyang appears to be making progress readying the vessel at the Sinpo South Naval Shipyard along the central coast of the country.The report quoted Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute, as saying that the North “has erected a structure in the secure boat basin to hide the new submarine.”Lewis added that such a move “suggests that the submarine has been launched or will be soon."Dave Schmerler, a senior research associate at the institute's James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, also said that the new images show a structure with netting on top that might be used to conceal the submarine in the water.Earlier in July, North Korean state media said leader Kim Jong-un inspected a newly-built submarine and that the vessel is awaiting deployment to the East Sea.