Politics Gov't Concludes Steps to Seek Ratification of ILO Conventions

The government has concluded steps to seek parliamentary ratification of key international labor conventions calling for stronger collective rights for workers.



President Moon Jae-in’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to seek ratification of the International Labor Organization(ILO) conventions which concern workers’ right to freedom of association and a ban on forced labor.



Seoul plans to submit a motion to secure parliamentary approval for three conventions of the ILO as well as a revision to the domestic Labor Relations Act during the ongoing regular session.



It remains far from clear, however, if the bills will pass the National Assembly.



The government initially tried and failed to seek public opinion on ratifying the key conventions, which are a highly contentious issue between employers and workers.



The private sector has expressed concerns that if the conventions further empower labor unions, organized labor will quickly command the balance of power in the industrial sector.



Seoul has been under pressure from the European Union(EU) to ratify the ILO provisions, as doing so is a key requirement under the 2011 South Korea-EU free trade agreement.