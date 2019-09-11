NIS: African Swine Fever Likely Spread Throughout N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence agency says the pig population in North Korea's North Pyongan Province has been exterminated due to the African swine fever.The National Intelligence Service gave a report to parliament on Tuesday during a meeting of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee.The NIS cited complaints coming out of North Korea that hardly any homes have any meat.It said though the North reported the outbreak of the African swine fever to an international organization in May, quarantine efforts taken since than appear to have been ineffective.The spy agency said there are signs the animal disease has spread throughout North Korea.It added that South Korea hopes to cooperate with the North in setting up joint quarantines and gathering information but Pyongyang has been lukewarm in its response.