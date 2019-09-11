Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.45%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose nine-point-34 points, or point-45 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-101-point-04, closing above the two-thousand-100 threshold for the first time in two months.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing three-point-16 points, or point-49 percent, to close at 641-point-85 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-195-point-seven won.