KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.45%
Write: 2019-09-24 15:55:06 / Update: 2019-09-24 15:55:25
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose nine-point-34 points, or point-45 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-101-point-04, closing above the two-thousand-100 threshold for the first time in two months.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing three-point-16 points, or point-49 percent, to close at 641-point-85 points.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-195-point-seven won.
