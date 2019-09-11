International US, Japan Defense Chiefs Affirm Importance of Trilateral Alliance

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday that the defense chiefs of Japan and the U.S. agreed on the importance of a trilateral alliance that involves South Korea.



According to the national broadcaster, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono told reporters Tuesday that he held phone talks with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Monday for the first time since Esper took office.



The two reportedly agreed to continuously strengthen their countries' bilateral alliance and seek close coordination for the smooth relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa.



They also reaffirmed the importance of fully implementing UN Security Council resolutions to achieve the complete and irreversible dismantlement of all of North Korea's ballistic missiles and weapons of mass destruction.



Regarding South Korea's decision to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement signed with Japan, Kono and Esper agreed that a security alliance between the three countries remains important for the sake of regional stability.