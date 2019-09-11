China's Pork Imports Grow Sharply due to African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

China is significantly increasing pork imports after culling many home-bred pigs to counter African swine fever(ASF).The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported Tuesday that China imported nearly 163-thousand tons of pork in August, 76 percent more than it imported during the same month last year.The on-year growth amounted to 150 percent in term of the price of imports, likely meaning China was willing to buy pork at higher prices.The trend took shape as the highly infectious swine disease has spread across many parts of China since it broke out in the country in August of last year. In a bid to contain it, Chinese authorities had culled more than 38 percent of pigs bred at domestic farms by the end of August.