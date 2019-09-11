Japan to Exclude S. Korea from Upcoming Naval Fleet Review

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan says it will not invite South Korea to a naval fleet review ceremony slated for next month.According to Japan’s Kyodo News, the Chief of Staff for Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force, Hiroshi Yamamura, revealed the decision in a press conference on Tuesday. The Japanese navy is scheduled to hold the multinational event in Sagami Bay, southwest of Tokyo, on October 14th.Speaking at a regular media briefing later in the day, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga noted “difficult situations” between the two neighboring countries and said a lack of an “adequate circumstance” kept Tokyo from inviting the South Korean navy to the event.