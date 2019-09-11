Inter-Korea Pyongyang Confirms Intent to Host Inter-Korean Football Match for 2022 World Cup Qualifying

North Korea has confirmed its initial plan to host a qualifying match against South Korea for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



South Korea’s football governing body, the Korea Football Association(KFA), said on Tuesday that the decision was reached during a meeting between representatives from the North and the Asian Football Confederation in Kuala Lumpur.



As a result, the two Koreas are set for a rare inter-Korean duel in Pyongyang on October 15th.



Earlier, the possibility was raised that the North may call for the match to be relocated to a third country, as it did during qualifying for the 2010 World Cup due to strained ties with the South at the time. The two Koreas are in Group H, along with Turkmenistan, Lebanon and Sri Lanka.