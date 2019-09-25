Moon Proposes Turning DMZ into 'Global Peace Zone'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reaffirmed that South Korea will guarantee the security of North Korea and proposed transforming the demilitarized zone(DMZ) dividing the two Koreas into an international peace zone.In his address at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, the president revealed three principles that undergird his approach to resolving Korean Peninsula issues.President Moon said the first principle is "zero tolerance" for war, stressing the need to move beyond the 1953 armistice agreement and achieve a complete end to the Korean War.Moon added that under the principle of a "mutual security guarantee," South Korea will ensure the security of North Korea and that he hopes North Korea will do the same for South Korea.He also emphasized the principle of "co-prosperity," saying that a peace economy in which the two Koreas take part will solidify peace on the Korean Peninsula and also contribute to economic development in East Asia and the world.Based on these principles, the president proposed the idea of transforming the DMZ into an international peace zone. He added that once peace is established between the two Koreas, he will work together with North Korea to list the DMZ as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.