Trump: N. Korea Must Denuclearize to Realize Potential

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that North Korea must denuclearize in order to tap its "tremendous" economic potential.Trump made the remarks while addressing issues with Iran in a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.Trump said that the U.S. never believed in "permanent enemies" and that the U.S. wants partners, not adversaries, noting some of America's past enemies are now its closest friends.He also said that America knows that anyone can make war, only the most courageous can choose peace, and for this reason the U.S. has pursued bold diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula.Trump said he's told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that his country, like Iran, is full of tremendous, untapped potential, but that to realize that promise, North Korea must denuclearize.His remarks come as the United States and North Korea are expected to resume working-level denuclearization negotiations in the coming weeks.