S. Korea Reports Fifth Case of African Swine Fever in Incheon

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Tuesday confirmed a fifth case of African swine fever(ASF) and the first outside Gyeonggi Province.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that a suspected case found earlier on Tuesday in a precautionary serum test at a farm on Ganghwa Island in Incheon resulted in a positive test for the virus.Previously, the government had focused quarantine efforts on six regions in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, but it now says the entirety of both provinces plus Incheon are subject to close monitoring and thorough quarantine measures.The fifth ASF case was confirmed on the same day the fourth case emerged in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.The government initiated a 48-hour standstill for pig farms, feed factories and slaughterhouses throughout the country starting from 12:00 p.m. Tuesday.