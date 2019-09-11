S. Korea, Australia Agree to Enhance Cooperation in Energy, Defense

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday held summit talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and agreed to expand cooperation in the areas of defense, the hydrogen economy and core mineral resources.In the summit, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, Moon asked that particular attention and support be afforded to South Korean companies seeking to participate in major infrastructure projects pursued by the Australian government.The president also expressed hope that South Korean businesses could take part in diverse Australian military defense projects.Prime Minister Morrison responded that South Korean companies have superb technology, particularly in arms development, infrastructure and automobile production, and that Australia wants "win-win" trade and economic ties.He also invited Moon to visit Australia, noting it has been a decade since a South Korean president has traveled there.