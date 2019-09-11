National Security Advisers of S. Korea, US Meet in New York

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national security adviser on Tuesday met with his new U.S. counterpart on the sidelines of a United Nations session.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said Chung Eui-yong, director of the National Security Office, held talks with U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien at a hotel.Ko said that in the meeting, the two agreed to maintain close communication and cooperation between their respective councils and that they would meet again in the near future either in Seoul or Washington.The spokesperson added that they plan to cooperate closely on follow-up measures to what was discussed at Monday’s summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.