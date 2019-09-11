Moon Says S. Korea Still Aiming for Joint Teams with N. Korea at Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday reaffirmed that South Korea will push forward with a plan to field unified teams with North Korea at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.In a meeting with International Olympic Committee(IOC) President Thomas Bach in New York, Moon also confirmed his government would seek a joint bid with North Korea to host the 2032 Olympic Games.Expressing gratitude for the IOC chief's attention and support, Moon said that South Korea is also considering a joint bid with North Korea to host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics as part of preparations to host the 2032 Olympics.Moon said that he hopes the Tokyo Olympics will be held safely and peacefully next year. He also expressed hope that next year’s games, as well as the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, will together help promote peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia.Moon’s remarks come amid escalating tensions between South Korea and Japan over trade and historical issues, spurring a widespread consumer boycott of Japanese products and leading some to advocate boycotting the Tokyo Olympics as well.