Justice Minister's Son Grilled on Suspicions of Document Forgery

The prosecution on Tuesday summoned and questioned the son of Justice Minister Cho Kuk on allegations of document forgery.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office reportedly grilled the minister's son over an internship certificate received in 2017 from the Seoul National University Center for Public Interests and Human Rights Law following a 2013 high school internship.The prosecution suspects the certificate may have been forged.Prosecutors also questioned the son, a political science graduate student at Yonsei University, on whether he used the certificate when he applied to graduate schools at Yonsei, Ajou University and Chungbuk National University.In addition, the prosecution is also seeking clarification about an award that he received in 2013 after completing a humanities course at Dongyang University, where his mother and Cho’s wife serves as a professor.