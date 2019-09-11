S. Korea's Trade Minister Asks US Support to Resolve Seoul-Tokyo Trade Row

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's trade minister has asked the United States to support a swift resolution to the Japanese trade restriction issue with South Korea.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Minister Sung Yun-mo conveyed Seoul's position in talks with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in New York on Tuesday.The ministry said Ross agreed on the need to swiftly resolve the issue, apparently noting that Japan's export curbs are impacting American companies and the global supply chain.In the meeting, Sung also stressed that South Korea should be exempt from potential U.S. auto tariffs in consideration of a revised bilateral free trade agreement between the two countries.The trade chiefs discussed recent bilateral commerce developments, such as South Korea's deal to import liquefied natural gas from the U.S. and Hyundai Motor Group's plan to form a joint automated driving technology venture in the U.S.