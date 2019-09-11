Nationwide Fire Drill to be Conducted Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A nationwide fire drill will be held Wednesday as part of a scheduled civil defense exercise.At the sound of sirens at two p.m., all buildings will be required to activate their fire alarm systems and conduct fire drills for 20 minutes.Once the drills begin, all building occupants will be required to evacuate to safe locations outside. Geriatric hospitals and facilities for the disabled will conduct their own customized fire drills.The main objective of Wednesday’s drills is to learn evacuation steps in case a fire breaks out during colder months. The exercise follows fires at a public sauna in Daegu city and a housing facility in central Seoul in February and last November, respectively.Though civil defense drills are typically conducted throughout the country, Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province and Incheon city will be excluded from Wednesday's drills as they are tackling an outbreak of African swine fever.