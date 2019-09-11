Moon: Gandhi's Teaching Serves as Compass for Establishing Peace on Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says Mahatma Gandhi’s quote “There is no way to peace, peace is the way,” is the spirit of the United Nations and the compass for establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.Moon made the remarks while speaking at an event marking the 150th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.He said Gandhi was a great teacher and has wisdom and courage to South Koreans who are ushering in an era of permanent peace.The event was organized to strengthen the international community’s solidarity toward world peace through Gandhi’s teachings.Among the attendees were UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders from South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Bangladesh and Jamaica at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.