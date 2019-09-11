US House Passes Resolution Reaffirming Importance of Alliances with Seoul, Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a resolution reaffirming the importance of the U.S. alliance with South Korea and Japan.The resolution passed on Tuesday described the three countries as essential partners in tackling global challenges, including terrorism, weapons of mass destruction, human rights and climate change. It assessed that they shared the commitment of promoting a free market and free flow of commerce and trade.It also described the U.S. alliance with South Korea and Japan as "the foundation of regional stability in Asia, including against the threat posed by the regime in Pyongyang."This move from Washington comes as Seoul-Tokyo relations have degraded to new lows following Japan's export curbs on Seoul and South Korea's decision to terminate a military information-sharing agreement with Tokyo.