S. Korea Intensifies Quarantine Operations to Prevent Nationwide ASF Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Three pig farms near the border with North Korea reported suspected cases of African swine fever(ASF) on Wednesday after a fifth case of the deadly animal disease was confirmed the previous day. If all are confirmed, South Korea will mark eight ASF cases in just over a week. Authorities have expanded quarantine and disinfection operations to try and prevent a nationwide outbreak.Choi You Sun has the latest.Report: The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs ordered a 48-hour standstill on all pig farms and feed factories around the country starting at noon on Tuesday.Areas subject to strict quarantine measures were also expanded to stem the further spread of African Swine Fever to include all of Gyeonggi Province, Incheon and nearby Gangwon Province.For the next three weeks, pig and livestock excretions will not be allowed to be transported out of the affected areas and checkpoints will operate around the clock.The ministry also plans to conduct a massive disinfection operation on roads and near rivers located in northern Gyeonggi Province, near the inter-Korean border, where most of the ASF cases have been confirmed.Quarantine officials are conducting inspections of pig farms and livestock facilities in over 150 cities and counties to ensure proper sterilization is taking place.As of Tuesday morning, more than 20-thousand pigs had been culled at infected farms in Gyeonggi Province. An additional 30-thousand are set to be slaughtered in the coming days.The North Chungcheong provincial government has also restricted movement to and from farms in the counties of Eumseong and Jincheon until October tenth and 12, respectively, after a vehicle that visited one of the infected farms was found to have traveled to the region.Although ASF does not affect people, it is highly contagious and fatal for pigs, with no cure currently available.The disease is mainly spread by contaminated feed or through direct contact with people and wild animals with the virus.The South Korean government has yet to determine the cause of the latest outbreak.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.