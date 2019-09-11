Economy
KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 1.32%
Write: 2019-09-25 15:38:40 / Update: 2019-09-25 15:46:18
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 27-point-65 points, or one-point-32 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-73-point-39.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 15-point-09 points, or two-point-35 percent, to close at 626-point-76 points.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-198-point-eight won.
