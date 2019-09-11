Diplomatic Sources: N. Korean Leader Planning Trip to China around Oct. 6

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is reportedly planning a trip to China to mark the 70th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations next month.KBS has learned from diplomatic sources on Tuesday that Kim will likely visit Beijing before or after October sixth, the day of the anniversary.The visit, if realized, would be Kim's fifth since March of last year, and this year's second following his previous visit in January.If the North Korean leader holds a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, it would be their first meeting since Xi's visit to Pyongyang in June.While the two leaders may look to further deepen Beijing-Pyongyang ties in celebration of their diplomatic anniversary, they are also likely to seek ways to reinforce cooperation as the North is soon expected to resume denuclearization dialogue with the United States.South Korea's state intelligence agency also recently told a parliamentary committee it's possible that Kim could visit either Beijing or China's three northeastern provinces around October sixth.