Politics S. Korean Organizations Apologize over Map That Omits East Sea, Dokdo

Several state-funded organizations in South Korea have apologized to the public after they were found using a map on their Web sites that identified the body of water between Korea and Japan as the Sea of Japan and not as the East Sea.



The Korea National Contemporary Dance Company on Wednesday via its social media said they were “deeply sorry” for causing public anxiety over the matter. The Korean Symphony Orchestra issued a similar statement on the same day.



The two groups admitted to using Google maps to show online visitors where their bases are located, but claimed that they did not know that the map used the references, “Sea of Japan” and “Liancourt Rocks,” instead of the “East Sea” and “Dokdo."



The groups added that they take full responsibility for the mistake and will try to prevent the recurrence of a similar incident.



On Tuesday, Representative Lee Yang-soo of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party announced the outcome of his survey on 434 public and related organizations that are subject to a parliamentary audit. Fifteen of the surveyed organizations were found using a map that referred to the East Sea and Dokdo as the Sea of Japan and Liancourt Rocks.