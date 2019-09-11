Samsung Executives Stand Trial in Samsung BioLogics Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A hearing was held on Wednesday for Samsung executives suspected of destroying evidence related to Samsung BioLogics' alleged accounting fraud.A total of eight Samsung Electronics executives are being tried on various charges, including forgery, at the Seoul Central District Court.Prosecutors believe they were involved in the destruction or concealment of documents linked to the accounting scandal at Samsung BioLogics and its affiliate Samsung Bioepis.It is suspected that the alleged fraud helped facilitate a merger between Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T, which ultimately helped Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong overhaul the group's governance structure.