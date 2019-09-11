Pyeongchang Olympic Organizers Honored for Contributing to Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Wednesday awarded those who contributed to the success of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and Paralympics.A dozen people attended the ceremony held at the prime minister’s office in Seoul, including the heads of the country’s Olympic and Paralympic governing bodies and the creative directors of the opening and closing ceremonies.Around a thousand others, who were not present, were also honored.Lee credited the Pyeongchang Games for laying the groundwork for a shift of atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula from tension to peace, citing a global assessment that it was the most successful winter Olympics ever.The first-ever winter Olympics hosted by the South, the games brought the two Koreas closer through the participation of North Korean athletes, officials and cheering squads.