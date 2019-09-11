Justice Minister's Wife to Appear at Prosecutors' Office for Further Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk is set to be summoned for further questioning over allegations of misconduct by her and her family.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said on Wednesday that Chung Kyung-shim will undergo an interrogation at its headquarters and will be made to enter the building through the main entrance on the first floor, in full public view.The prosecution has not yet decided when she will be called in, but said the number of questions and legal issues to be addressed is growing.Minister Cho's wife was earlier indicted for allegedly helping their daughter enter prestigious universities on the back of exaggerated internships and forged certificates.The prosecution has also extended the detention period for a relative of Cho's, who is facing allegations surrounding a dubious investment into a private equity fund.