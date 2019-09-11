Politics
Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss Trilateral Coordination
Write: 2019-09-25 17:50:10 / Update: 2019-09-25 18:30:16
The chief nuclear envoys from South Korea, the United States and Japan have discussed trilateral coordination ahead of the possible resumption of nuclear working-level negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, Lee Do-hoon, met with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Stephen Biegun and Shigeki Takizaki, in New York on Tuesday.
It was their first three-way meeting in around 50 days since their previous gathering on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Bangkok.
Earlier, Lee and Takizaki held a bilateral meeting and shared their prospects on the resumption of U.S.-North Korea negotiations and recent situations on the Korean Peninsula.
