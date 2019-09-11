Politics Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss Trilateral Coordination

The chief nuclear envoys from South Korea, the United States and Japan have discussed trilateral coordination ahead of the possible resumption of nuclear working-level negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.



According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, Lee Do-hoon, met with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Stephen Biegun and Shigeki Takizaki, in New York on Tuesday.



It was their first three-way meeting in around 50 days since their previous gathering on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Bangkok.



Earlier, Lee and Takizaki held a bilateral meeting and shared their prospects on the resumption of U.S.-North Korea negotiations and recent situations on the Korean Peninsula.