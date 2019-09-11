Domestic Workers at Seoul Subway Line 9 Plan Walkout from Thurs.

The labor union at Seoul’s subway line number nine plans to go on an indefinite strike from Thursday after negotiations with management over their working conditions collapsed.



The labor union threatened the move in a press conference on Wednesday but vowed to carry out the collective action in a legal manner. They are calling on the management to turn non-regular workers into regular ones and remove private companies’ involvement in the operation of subway services.



A similar strike by the group last year delayed the operation of subway trains on the line by 40 to 50 minutes a day.