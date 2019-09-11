China's FM Cites Korean War as Legacy of Confrontation with US

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged Washington to build a positive relationship with Beijing, citing the Korean War as a negative legacy of their confrontational past.Wang delivered a keynote speech at an event in New York on Tuesday and accused the U.S. of seeking policies to contain China in the early years of the country under the communist regime.He said the two countries even “fought a war” on the Korean Peninsula, followed by 22 years of estrangement and confrontation until they began to reengage each other in the 1970s.Criticizing some conservative voices in the U.S. calling for a return to a containment policy on China, Wang argued it is wrong and inefficient to try and model others according to one’s own wishes. He then urged the U.S. to avoid “picking another misguided fight with the wrong country.”