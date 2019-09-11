Trump, Abe Note Importance of 'Trilateral Security Cooperation' with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House on Wednesday said U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe noted the importance of "trilateral security cooperation" with South Korea during talks in New York.Trump and Abe held summit talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss issues of mutual interest and signed a preliminary bilateral trade agreement.After the summit, the White House said that the leaders reaffirmed the close friendship and alliance between the two nations and agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation, adding they also discussed affairs with respect to Iran and North Korea.The trilateral security cooperation remark is thought be about South Korea's decision to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan. The U.S. has voiced deep concerns and disappointment over the decision, calling on Seoul to reconsider before the pact expires in November.Meanwhile, Seoul's presidential office said earlier that there was no discussion of GSOMIA or South Korea-Japan relations during Monday's talks between President Moon Jae-in and Trump in New York.