Moon Arrives Home after Talks with Trump, UN Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Seoul on Thursday after a five-day trip to the United States highlighted by summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and a speech at a UN session.In their ninth summit on Monday, Moon and Trump reaffirmed their commitment to avoid the use of force against North Korea.A senior presidential official told reporters that the two leaders agreed on the need to hold working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang at an early date.The two also discussed ways to ensure that working-level nuclear talks will make progress and lead to a third summit between North Korea and the U.S.Moon called for global support for peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula in his address at the UN General Assembly session on Tuesday.In the speech, Moon proposed transforming the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas into an international peace zone, introducing his blueprint for peace on the peninsula.Moon also had separate summit talks with the leaders of Poland, Denmark and Australia, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on the sidelines of the UN meeting.