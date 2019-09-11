Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China Agree to Continue Cooperation on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks on Wednesday in New York to discuss North Korea's denuclearization and other issues.According to a Seoul official, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks for 30 minutes on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.The officials reportedly shared the view that it's important to make substantial progress in efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish lasting peace in the region through a swift resumption of working-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea.The top diplomats then agreed to continue cooperation between their nations to that end.During the meeting, Wang reportedly shared the results of his recent trip to North Korea, in which he held talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho and other senior Pyongyang officials.On Thursday, Kang is scheduled to meet with her new Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, at UN headquarters and address bilateral tensions over trade and historical disputes.