S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Rises for First Time in 5 Months

South Korea's consumer sentiment rose for the first time in five months in September.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the composite consumer sentiment index came to 96-point-nine this month, up four-point-four points from a month earlier.The rebound follows four straight months of decline after the index reached 101-point-six in April. A reading below the benchmark 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The central bank attributed the gain to rising stock prices, domestic and foreign stimulus measures and belief that the trade dispute between the U.S. and China will abate.