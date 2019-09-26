S. Korea Extends Nationwide Pig Farm Standstill for Another 48 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Thursday extended a nationwide movement ban on pig farms for another 48 hours amid more reports of suspected cases of African swine fever(ASF) in northern Gyeonggi Province and Incheon.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that the 48-hour standstill, which was issued nationwide at noon on Tuesday for all pig farms, feed factories and slaughterhouses, will be extended for another two days.The move comes as the presence of ASF was confirmed at a pig farm on Incheon's Ganghwa Island on Wednesday, the sixth confirmation in eight days.Three more pig farms have reported suspected cases of the deadly animal disease.According to government policy, movement bans due to animal diseases may be extended once depending on the circumstances.